SW has 9 honored

Nine Sweetwater football players, as well as co-Coach of the Year Shane Mobley, have earned all-Big Country honors from the Abilene Reporter News for Class 4A-6A. Linebacker Hunter Mobley, the coach’s son, is Defensive MVP, quarterback Chris Thompson is the Offensive MVP and Kobe Clark, who played at both wide receiver and defensive back, is the All-Big Country Newcomer of the Year.

First team selections are Mobley, Thompson, Clark — at wide receiver — plus Carlos Gallegos on the of-fensive line and Tate Rainey on the defensive line. Clark got honorable mention as a defensive back. Thompson was top newcomer last year.

Sweetwater’s players who were named to the second team are linebacker Kiante McCoy and a pair of Must-ang defensive backs, Luke James and Isak Alvarez. Linebacker and running back Jacoby Hunt received honorable mention honors.