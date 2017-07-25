SW, Roscoe both ranked highly in FNF

Nolan County’s two 11-man football schools are ranked highly again in the 2017 edition of Friday Night Football Texas magazine.

Sweetwater is ranked No. 9 in Class 4A, Division II, but is picked just third in District 2-4A, D-II behind Monahans (No. 5) and Seminole (No. 17).

Roscoe, meanwhile, is ranked No. 15 among Class 2A, Division II teams in this year’s magazine and second in 4-2A, D-II behind Hamlin (No. 13). Sweetwater is picked to reach the quarterfinals and Roscoe to reach the regional round of the playoffs. Sweetwater’s senior quarterback Chris Thompson is one of four players on the cover of FNF Texas and one of two Mustangs on the All-4A Team, along with Kobe Clark at defensive back.