SW runners go to Hamlin’s CC meet

Sweetwater cross country runners went to Hamlin for a one-day meet Saturday.

Jonathan Gallegos placed 17th and Joshua Camacho 20th for the third-place varsity boys. The varsity girls did not place as a team, but had two top-10 individual runners as Nevaeh Sarabia was third and Megan Dean 10th. Kyla Daniel was fourth in the JV division. Five middle school runners went to Hamlin for their first meet and Victor Rios was sixth.