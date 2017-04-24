SW scores 7 in 7th, but rally fails vs. Big Spring

SNYDER — Sweetwater exploded for seven runs in the seventh inning of the Lady Mustangs’ District 5-4A seeding game with Big Spring on Friday. Problem is, Sweetwater had to over-come a nine-run deficit.

Despite two home runs in the final inning, including a grand slam by Hannah Mobley, and six hits in all, Big Spring held on for a 15-13 win and No. 3 playoff berth from 5-4A.

Sweetwater (16-11) faces Graham in bi-district as it enters the softball playoffs as the No. 4 seed.

