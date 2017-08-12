SW seeks another run

Reaching the state finals again took a long time for Sweetwater — 31 years to be exact.

It also climaxed the five-year reign of head coach Shane Mobley, who left after compiling a 46-16 record to become head coach at Sealy and took many of his assistants with him.

But Mustang fans should not necessarily be worried. Ben McGehee, who took over for Mobley in March, knows a thing or two about getting to the state finals himself. He is coming to Sweetwater after a five-year stint as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at Temple, where the Wildcats were an impressive 37-8 the past three seasons and got to the Class 5A, D-I finals in 2014 and this past season.

Read more in print or online edition.