Sweetwater’s season has come down to the last three games. A trip to Seminole this week starts the all-important gauntlet for the Mustangs, who continued their season-long blowout tour here on Friday against Fort Stockton. The 53-0 victory leaves Sweetwater tied for first with Monahans, a 60-16 winner over Pecos.

