SW splits vs. Snyder

Sweetwater’s sub-varsity high school football teams came away with a split of their games with Snyder here on Thursday. They will begin district play by hosting Pecos on Sept. 28.

SW freshmen 38,

Snyder freshmen 0

Marquez Jones had three touchdown runs for Sweetwater (4-0), with the other TDs coming on an interception return by Ayden Rosas and a run by Lukus Lara.

Jones had TD runs of 10, 70 and 20 yards. Darian Carr also came up with an interception for Sweetwater and Rosas recovered a fumble forced by Carlos Longoria as the defense stepped up when needed to post a shutout.

Snyder JV 46,

Sweetwater JV 8

Daiman Atkins scored for Sweetwater (1-3) on a kickoff return for a touchdown as well as a two-point run.

Elijah Kent had an interception to lead the defense.