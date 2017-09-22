SW splits vs. Snyder
Sweetwater’s sub-varsity high school football teams came away with a split of their games with Snyder here on Thursday. They will begin district play by hosting Pecos on Sept. 28.
SW freshmen 38,
Snyder freshmen 0
Marquez Jones had three touchdown runs for Sweetwater (4-0), with the other TDs coming on an interception return by Ayden Rosas and a run by Lukus Lara.
Jones had TD runs of 10, 70 and 20 yards. Darian Carr also came up with an interception for Sweetwater and Rosas recovered a fumble forced by Carlos Longoria as the defense stepped up when needed to post a shutout.
Snyder JV 46,
Sweetwater JV 8
Daiman Atkins scored for Sweetwater (1-3) on a kickoff return for a touchdown as well as a two-point run.
Elijah Kent had an interception to lead the defense.
