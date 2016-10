BIG SPRING — After losing at home to Big Spring back on Oct. 1, Sweetwater returned the favor at Big Spring when the teams met again Tuesday.

This time, it was all Sweetwater as the Lady Mustangs defeated Big Spring in a three-game sweep, winning their District 5-4A volleyball match by scores of 25-22, 25-23, 25-23.

