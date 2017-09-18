SW swept by Coronado

Lubbock Coronado swept all three games from Sweetwater at Mustang Gym on Saturday, winning the non-district volleyball match by scores of 25-14, 25-10, 25-17. The Lady Mustangs will play again on Tuesday at Colorado City in their final match before starting district.

Jessica Poe had four kills, one block and two digs to pace Sweetwater (7-22 overall). Hannah Mobley and Charity Thompson each had two kills, with Mobley also contributing 10 digs, and Elli Lehnert finished with nine assists, one ace and six digs.

“(Coronado) plays fast volleyball.” said coach Morgan Doyle,” and I as a coach have not done a good job of teaching it. So that is something we will work on to get ready for Wylie and Brownwood (in District 5-4A later this year). I think this match will prepare us for them.”

The freshman and junior varsity also lost to Coronado, the freshmen 21-25, 15-25 and the JV 15-25, 13-25. Sweetwater goes to Snyder this weekend to start district.