SW up to T-12 in 4A

Sweetwater (3-0) jumped a couple of spots in the Texas Associated Press high school football poll that was released Monday.

Sweetwater moved from 14th place in Class 4A to a 12th-place tie with China Spring with seven votes, one behind No. 11 Kilgore.

However, Sweetwater fell 12 votes shy of making the top 10. Abilene Wylie (2-1) is 10th this week with 19 votes as it fell two spots after losing to Denison 24-23 last week.

Sweetwater will complete non-district play by traveling to Snyder on Friday.

