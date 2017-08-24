SW travels to Clyde for final tuneup

The season begins for all four of Nolan County’s high school teams in eight days. Sweetwater and Roscoe will play their final scrimmages tonight, while Highland and Blackwell get a final tuneup on Friday.

Head coach Ben McGehee said Sweetwater will have a similar format to last week for its scrimmage at Clyde that begins with freshman and JV teams at 6 p.m. The varsity will take the field at around 7 p.m.

“The execution level will be the biggest key for me,” said McGehee, who plans to run 20 offensive plays with both units, to be followed by a live quarter where again both units will see action.

