SW visits Snyder in last tuneup for district

Sweetwater will try to go 4-0 Friday — after getting three straight blowout wins — in the team’s final non-district game — against 1-2 Snyder. However, you can throw out the records when these longtime rivals get together, as well as Sweetwater’s 52-21 victory over Lake View and Snyder’s 40-0 loss to Seminole this past Friday.

Snyder trailed 20-0 after just one quarter following a pair of recovered Seminole onside kickoffs which both led to touchdowns. It was the opposite for Sweetwater, which entered the second quarter of its game against Lake View ahead 20-0 after QB Chris Thompson’s first three of seven TD passes.

Weather cancelled Sweetwater’s game last year with Snyder, especially bad news for the Tigers because they had to call off their previous game vs. Seminole — which they led 14-7 — due to the same bad weather in the second quarter.

