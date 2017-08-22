Sweetwater citizens capture images of solar eclipse in town

Millions of Americans gazed in wonder through telescopes, cameras and disposable protective glasses Monday as the moon blotted out the sun in the first full-blown solar eclipse to sweep the U.S. from coast to coast.

Sweetwater citizens were seen standing outside their businesses staring into the sky viewing the eclipse. Sweetwater Reporter’s Composing Manager Pablo Rodriguez, who likes to do photography on the side as a fun hobby, setup his camera at the Reporter and captured an image of the eclipse.

Also, City Worker Cody McGee captured several images of different phases of the eclipse. He was able to edit them and put it together as one picture on his phone.

