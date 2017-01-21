Sweetwater Driver License Office reopens

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Sweetwater Driver License Office at 600 NW Georgia Ave will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The office has been closed this month for renovations that includes upgrades, increased capacity and new technology designed to improve efficiency and customer service.

Many Texans are eligible to take advantage of online services for driver license/ID card renewals, duplicates or address changes available at Texas.gov. Customers can also renew by phone at 1-866-357-3639. The eligibility requirements for phone renewal and online renewal are the same. The fee is the same for online, in-person and telephone renewals.

For more information or questions, call the driver license office at 235-2662.