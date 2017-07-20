Sweetwater FFA members receive State Lonestar Degree

Sweetwater FFA members received their State Lonestar Degree at convention this year. The Lonestar Degree is recognition of hard work, determination, and record keeping skills for the students FFA involvement. Jaelynn Page and Latimer Burnett are pictured. Not pictured, but also received their degrees were Tate Rainey and Jeanne Chapman. Kyrsten Smith was voted as state runner up in the talent contest where she performed in front of 11,000 plus.