Sweetwater Firefighters scheduled to come home today

With the waters receding and Hurricane Harvey now becoming a typical depression, the long-awaited clean up and return to normal will begin. But what is normal after such a catastrophic event? Lives were lost and ruined by this historic hurricane, but there is a quest for normalcy among all of this destruction. People have made do and have adapted to what would have been otherwise unthinkable in weeks past, such as waiting in long lines to get food or water or sleeping in schools and gymnasiums.

For Grant Madden and his men, they have adapted well. The job they were sent to do is nearly complete. The men are tired, to the point of fighting physical exhaustion, but their training has done them well. If all goes to plan, they are scheduled to come home today.

It was on Saturday in the midst of the raging hurricane and rising waters that Sweetwater Fire Department members Bryan Buckley, Will Schafer, and Grant Madden along with Debbie Dupree and Jesse Stark from the Mitchell County EMS were deployed through the West Central Regional Advisory Council to assist with setting up staging for ambulance strike teams in the Houston area