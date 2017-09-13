Sweetwater First Responders recognized for Hurricane relief efforts at City Hall

With media cameras blazing, medals for Meritorious Service were awarded by both Fire Chief Grant Madden and Sweetwater Police Chief Brian Frieda at the City Commissioner’s meeting at City Hall on Tuesday morning, September 12.

The medals were given for two men from each department in recognition of their exemplary performance while assisting those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

Madden spoke first and told of the Sweetwater Fire Department’s experience in the hurricane-afflicted areas in and around Houston...To read more, please refer to our print or online edition.