Sweetwater gets big homecoming win against Chiefs

Three games — and three blowout wins.

Even though the names of most of the coaches and a number of the players on the sidelines have changed from a year ago, the end result for Sweetwater so far largely resembles what happened a year ago.

What remains to be seen is if Ben McGehee and Co. can take this team back to the Class 4A, Division II state championship game at Jerry World in Arlington.

But as long as the quarterback-receiver combination of Chris Thompson and Kobe Clark is able to create damage, the Mustangs look to have a shot at making a repeat trip in December.

Thompson and Clark connected Friday for five scores — going 21, 27, 22, 28 and 62 yards — as Sweetwater cruised to a 52-21 win over San Angelo Lake View to celebrate homecoming.

In three games, Thompson has 15 TD passes and 10 have gone to Clark.

Sweetwater’s other deep threat, Andrew Melendez, was on the receiving end of a 67-yarder from Thompson — his fifth TD catch of the season — which gave Sweetwater a 27-0 lead in the second quarter against Lake View (0-3).

The Mustangs were also able to run the ball effectively as Alex Gallegos and Daniel Avila both produced touchdowns as well.

Avila’s score came on a 7-yard run at the end of the first quarter to give Sweetwater a 20-0 lead. After giving up a score to end the half, the Mustangs started the second half with a five-play, 72-yard drive that featured Gallegos.

All five plays were Gallegos runs, the last from 5 yards out. Clark’s last TD catch, meanwhile, gave Sweetwater a 52-6 lead in the third period. After that, things got a little sloppy, according to McGehee, as the Mustangs began pulling their starters out of the game due to their huge lead.

But the head coach liked what happened prior to that for the most part and he was generally pleased with the team’s execution.

Lake View drove 72 yards in 16 plays for its lone score of the first half, a 3-yard pass with 43 seconds left to make it 27-6.

Sweetwater responded with four scoring drives in the third quarter. Lake View cut it to 52-21 in the fourth stanza with two TD passes.

The Mustangs will go to Snyder (1-2) for their final non-district game Friday.