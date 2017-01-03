Sweetwater gridiron season tops biggest news story in 2016

SWEET WATER — Who would have thunk it?

The Sweetwater High School Mustangs football team began summer drills with comments around the community that “Hey, these guys might be good enough to make the playoffs!”

Good enough?

Go go ask West Orange-Stark Mustangs that defeated Sweetwater’s Mustangs in the Class 4, Division 4A State Championship Game played in AT&T Stadium of Arlington on Dec. 16. The game beamed live on Fox Sports Southwest. Thousands from Sweetwater and other supporters made the trek to Jerrytown and wore red to make a memorable impression. There was a feeling of excitement throughout town that hadn’t resonated here since 1985 when Sweetwater played in its last state championship game.

“It’s great for the town. It pulls everyone together. Everyone gets excited. You can’t walk downtown without someone talking about the football team,” said Mayor Jim McKenzie.

Assistant Superintendent Kathy Smartt of the Sweetwater Independent School District captured with two words the exciting buildup and anticipation.

“It’s awesome,” she said a few days before the game.

The 24-6 loss is not indicative of the game’s story. Sweetwater had the West Orange-Stark team on its heels nearly the entire first half as Luke James returned a 96-yard fumble return for Sweetwater that held a 6-0 lead throughout the half until the waning moments when West Orange scored.

The team showed defensive prowess in the second half with several key stops. It didn’t go unnoticed. ESPN included Kobe Clark’s interception of a West Orange-Stark pass in the fourth quarter on its Top 10 highlights for the weekend.

Sweetwater High School Principal Ron Morris said what the football team had done under the guidance of head coach Shane Mobley and his staff fulfilled two of the school’s main goals for its students — improve school pride and spirit and broaden parent and community involvement.

“It’s an exciting time as you see everyone all over town wearing red. The kids are on the edge of their seats, talking about making the trip to Dallas. We’ve had parents coming in who were part of the 1985 championship season,” Morris said.

It wasn’t all rah-rah however in the fall. Twenty-six percent of the 34 total readers who responded to the Reporter’s poll question posted on its web page said a popular teacher’s resignation in September was big news.

In mid-October, trustees for the school district accepted resignation of a former Sweetwater Middle School teacher and coach who tendered his removal in September.

Trustees met in executive session for an hour before reconvening in a regular meeting. A motion was raised to accept a resignation as presented by Superintendent Terry Pittman. No name was included.

Pittman confirmed a few moments later during a meeting break that the resignation pertained to Kevin Oliver who was in his second year of employment with the district. Oliver taught at Sweetwater Middle School and coached boys football, basketball and track.

