Sweetwater High alumn savors feelings of college football championship

With the college football bowl game schedule now in full swing, Sweetwater High School graduate Everett Todd can tell you about the dynamics of what’s going on during the sport’s biggest showcase of the season.

“It’s a great experience, especially for the players,” Todd said from his home in West Monroe, Louisiana.

The former Mr. Mustang in the graduating class of 1979 and student council vice president should know. He is defensive coordinator of the Grambling State University Tigers who officially kicked off the season with an 10-9 win over North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl played Dec. 17 in Atlanta’s Georgia Dome between the champions of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Todd in his capacity as defensive coordinator played a big part in the Tigers victory.

