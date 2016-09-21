Sweetwater High School fall tennis team
Wednesday, September 21, 2016
SWEETWATER, TX
Pictured from left are, standing, head coach Marckus Wolowicz, Kelcey Mays, Lily Smola, Kristina Rando, Isabella Petty, Allison Marlett, Lillie Neves, Madyson Gilmore, Noah Gonzales, Samantha Magee, Christopher Renfro, Josh Reeves, manager Sierra McCoy, manager Lexani Jackson; seated, Cheyanna Camacho, Breeana Torres, Victoria Pena, Rosie Hollon, Elizabeth Judea, Daysha Wright, Stephanie Gallardo, Zoe Hunt and Keri Jordan. Not pictured are Isaiah Pena and Jillian Virgen.
