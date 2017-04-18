Sweetwater ISD Board of Trustees names finalist for superintendent

The Sweetwater Independent School District Board of Trustees, at its April 17th meeting, named Dr. George McFarland, in Tahoka ISD, as finalist for superintendent. By law, the Board must now wait 21 days before voting to hire Dr. McFarland. Dr. McFarland is slated to replace retiring Superintendent Mr. Terry Pittman.

The Board has followed a lengthy process in determining the finalist. In April, the Board hired Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Executive Search Services to direct the search. TASB consultants met with staff and community groups January 24, 2017 to discuss desired characteristics of the new superintendent. The profile developed from these meetings was the yardstick used by the Board and consultants in evaluating the applicants for the position.

The Board selected 6 applicants for initial interviews. 3 applicants were invited back for a second interview. With the second round of interviews completed, a committee of the Board visited Tahoka ISD and reported back to the Board. The Board is scheduled to vote to offer a contract to Dr. McFarland at the May Board meeting.

Dr. George McFarland was born and raised in Abilene, TX. He received his Bachelor’s degree from the University of North Texas, his Master’s degree from the University of Texas @ Arlington, and his doctoral degree from Lamar University. He and his wife Angela have 3 children: Blake (Police Officer, Lubbock), Brock (software developer, Lubbock) and Kayla (Junior cheerleader at Texas Tech University).

Dr. McFarland is currently completing his 26th year in public education. During that time period he has taught in various subject matters to include English, Biology, P.E, and Chemistry, as well as coached both boys and girls sports. He has served as an athletic coordinator and head football coach at the 5A level, worked as an assistant principal, held principal roles at both the middle school and high school levels, and is currently serving in his 3rd year as a superintendent. Dr. McFarland’s areas of expertise in education can be found in the realms of curriculum and instruction and school district finances. His doctoral dissertation focused on instructional leadership, and he serves the state as a Texas Teacher Evaluation & Support System (T-TESS) Certification Trainer and as a Texas Education Agency registered School Board Training Provider. In addition, he currently teaches school finance courses as an adjunct professor to prospective superintendent candidates through the Wayland Baptist Superintendent Certification Program, while also serving as a financial consultant to school districts.

Dr. McFarland’s Statement: “I am blessed, honored, and humbled to be selected as the lone finalist for superintendent of Sweetwater ISD, and would like to extend my gratitude to the board of trustees for placing their trust in me with the task I believe is arguably the single most important for any community: ensuring opportunities for the successful learning of all students while also overseeing the well-being of those children. The district possesses a rich tradition of success and achievement, both academically and through extracurricular participation, and is known throughout the state in educational circles as a district of excellence. From being a representative in a state final football game last year, to the fact that the district already graduates the majority of college and career ready graduates in the county, the challenge I face as a new superintendent will be to not only continue experiencing high levels of achievement all around, but to grow on those successes that already make SISD a superior district. Being a part of Mustang Nation and wearing that Red with Mustang Pride is an experience that I look forward to embracing, and I can’t wait to begin work in SISD and to call Sweetwater home. Go Mustangs!”