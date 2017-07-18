Sweetwater ISD hosts July Board Meeting

The Board of Trustees of the Sweetwater Independent School District met in a Regular session on Monday, July 17, 2017 at 5:30 PM at the Administration Building - 207 Musgrove St., Sweetwater, TX. At the meeting the board deliberated and/or acted upon any of the subjects listed below.

1. Preliminary Business

a. Call to Order

b. Invocation by Becky Jimenez

2. Routine District Operations

a. Minutes - The Board considered and approved the minutes from the Regular Board Meeting on June 19.

b. Financial Statement - The Board considered and approved the financial statement for June 2017