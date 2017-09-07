Sweetwater Lions Club Hosting Homecoming Dinner

Homecoming is drawing near and the Lions Club members are excited about the opportunity to host the Homecoming Dinner event again this year. It’s a wonderful time for Sweetwater High School alumnus and members of the community to reconnect with their classmates, friends and family members. The Lions Club will prepare a delicious meal that everyone can enjoy. They want everyone to come out and join them for a fun and tasty “Fiesta Salad Dinner.” The greatest thing about this event is that you don’t have to do anything but get your tickets from any Lions Club member and enjoy your meal. There will be tickets available in advance.

The meal will be served in the High School Cafeteria before the game on Friday, September 15, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Lions Clubs wants to get together and make this year’s Sweetwater Homecoming event memorable for the team and the community.

