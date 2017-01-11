Sweetwater Police Department Looking to Update Aging Fleet
Joseph Grant
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
SWEETWATER, TX
SWEETWATER —Beneath four microphones that hung from the city commissioner’s room ceiling at city hall hall and wouldn’t have been out of place at a prize fight, the Sweetwater city commission held their latest bout Tuesday against tough economic times.
The latest contender was an important one, one of the most important in recent memory: Keeping our law enforcement safe and sound via reliable and efficient vehicles.
City commissioners heard a presentation for the need of replacing vehicles sometime this year from Chief of Police Brian Frieda and finance officers from First Financial Bank. No action was taken.
