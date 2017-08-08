Sweetwater Police fly flags at half-staff to honor Abilene detective

Sweetwater Police Department is honoring one of their fellow fallen comrades by flying their flags at half-staff.

Abilene Police Detective Elise Ybarra, 33 was killed in a traffic accident along I-20 in Clyde on her way to a crime conference in Dallas over the weekend.

She and two other detectives,Chris Milliorn and Robert Collins, were en route to attend the Crimes Against Children Conference when the accident occurred...To read more, please see our print or online edition.