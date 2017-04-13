Sweetwater Reporter to hold Community Fun Day, April 24

The Sweetwater Reporter is hosting their Community Fun Fair on Monday, April 24 at the Sweetwater Reporter located at 112 W. Third Street (In the parking lot). This will be a non profit event.

Businesses are more than welcome to come set up a booth as well. Those who are able to sponsor towards the event in any way will be greatly appreciated.

Any business is allowed to set up a booth and allow a game to be played with no cost.

In return there will be a chance to win a free ad in our publication to those who volunteered.

An appreciation ad will be ran as well for all those who help make the event possible.

The event is to not only unite local businesses but to give back to our community.

The deadline to sign up for a booth at the event is on Thursday, April 20.

For more information or questions about your business having a booth for a game please contact Pam Goates, Melina Duran or Krys Martinez at 325-236-6677.