Sweetwater resident conquers Mount Kilimanjaro

How many of you can say they’ve met someone who has successfully climbed Mount Kilimanjaro?

There is someone right here in Sweetwater Texas, who has done so.

She is Faith Fitness owner, Stacy Robles, 35, who recently climbed the highest mountain in Africa and loves to tell the story involving her experience.

Climbing a mountain was already a decision Robles had been contemplating for a couple years. She had done some research on climbing Mount Everest so imagine her surprise when a long time Marine friend of hers, Joy, called her up asking to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.