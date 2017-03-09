Sweetwater residents care with care packages
By:
Joseph Grant
Thursday, March 9, 2017
SWEETWATER, TX
SWEETWATER-Sweetwater residents are well-known known for their generosity and kindness. In response to the current wildfires that have burned across the Texas Panhandle, local residents have been contacting emergency response centers such as The Sweetwater Fire Department to ask how they can help their neighbors in the Texas Panhandle and elsewhere. That help comes in the form of care packages.
