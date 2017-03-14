Sweetwater Seed participates in regional Economic Development meeting in San Saba

Tuesday, March 14, 2017
SWEETWATER, TX

The Sweetwater Enterprise for Economic Development Executive Director Ken Becker participated in a meeting of the Texas Midwest Economic Development Alliance last week at the San Saba Civic Center.  Economic development professionals from the Texas Midwest region met for a program entitled “Economic Development – Corporations, Methods & Projects”.  The meeting concluded with an enlightening tour of the downtown San Saba business district success stories.  

