Sweetwater Seed participates in regional Economic Development meeting in San Saba
Tuesday, March 14, 2017
SWEETWATER, TX
The Sweetwater Enterprise for Economic Development Executive Director Ken Becker participated in a meeting of the Texas Midwest Economic Development Alliance last week at the San Saba Civic Center. Economic development professionals from the Texas Midwest region met for a program entitled “Economic Development – Corporations, Methods & Projects”. The meeting concluded with an enlightening tour of the downtown San Saba business district success stories.
