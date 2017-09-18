Sweetwater WASP WWII Museum receives restored BT-13 aircraft

Saturday September 16th The National WASP WWII Museum in Sweetwater, Texas received a restored Vultee BT-13 Valiant aircraft from American Aviation Heritage Foundation in Blaine, Minnesota. The BT-13 was a basic trainer, flown by WASPs during their training at Avenger Field. The aircraft was presented to the WASP Museum as part of the "Gift of Wings" program, inspired by WASP Betty Strohfus, as a way to celebrate the WASPs and their contributions to the military in WWII...To read more, please refer to our print or online edition.