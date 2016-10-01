Sweetwater's weekend weather

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 82. Winds will be from the south around 10 mph.

Expect mostly clear conditions tonight, with a low around 61 and south-southeast winds around 10 mph.

For Sunday, we'll see sunny skies with a high near 84. Winds will come from the south at 10 to 15 mph.

And on Sunday night, we'll have mostly clear conditions, with a low around 62 and south-southeast winds around 10 mph.

