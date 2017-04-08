Taste of Sweetwater is Monday, April 10

Everything is sweet in Sweetwater- especially the food. The Senior Nutrition Activities Program

(S.N.A.P.}-staff is ready to open the doors.at the 31" Annual Taste of Sweetwater on Monday, April 10, 2017, from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the Nolan County Coliseum Annex.

About 25 local restaurants are participating in the yearly culinary extravaganza; it has been called "a buffet on steroids". Each business will have its own table where patrons may indulge in selected delectables until there Is none left to serve.

