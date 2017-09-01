Taylor Electric Cooperative helps restore power after Hurricane Harvey

Taylor Electric Cooperative, Inc. (EC) sent two crews to aid in power restoration at Jackson Electric Cooperative (EC) in the Edna, Texas area and Victoria Electric Cooperative (EC) near Victoria, Texas according to a release.

Cooperatives helping cooperatives is one of the seven main principles that guide cooperatives. Taylor EC was ready to answer the call for aid when fellow co-ops down south requested assistance in their restoration efforts. On Sunday Jason Cantu, Tyler Newberry, JD Lindsey and Robbie Stephens left to assist Jackson EC. When the crew left, there was no outage total available for Jackson EC and the co-op was being supported by mutual assistance from 30 linemen across the state.

Upon their arrival, they began working in flooded areas trying to restore power before areas became impassable. “We got the last few people on the west side of their territory up west of the LaVacca river only a couple of hours before they were supposed to shut down the highway to that part of the system due to floodwaters over the roadway,” states Robbie Stephens, crew foreman. “I don't know when it will be passable again. Got them back up just in time.” Many of the outages they restored required leaving the truck behind and physically climbing poles carrying the gear they needed to fix the outage.

