Tennis team starts district with close loss to B-Spring
By:
Ron Howell
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Sweetwater opened up District 5-4A team tennis play this past week with with a narrow 11-8 loss to Big Spring.
Sweetwater went 2-1 in boys doubles, won its mixed doubles match and split 3-3 in girls singles. Individual match results follow:
BOYS DOUBLES
Isaiah Pena and Jake Roden def. Marshall-Urias 6-4, 6-1; Max Berry and Mika Vanderpool lost to Franks-Gomez 4-6, 2-6; Brody Frieda and Calen Hughes def. Collette-Vela 7-5, 5-3 (default win).
