Tennis team starts district with close loss to B-Spring

Sweetwater opened up District 5-4A team tennis play this past week with with a narrow 11-8 loss to Big Spring.

Sweetwater went 2-1 in boys doubles, won its mixed doubles match and split 3-3 in girls singles. Individual match results follow:

BOYS DOUBLES

Isaiah Pena and Jake Roden def. Marshall-Urias 6-4, 6-1; Max Berry and Mika Vanderpool lost to Franks-Gomez 4-6, 2-6; Brody Frieda and Calen Hughes def. Collette-Vela 7-5, 5-3 (default win).

