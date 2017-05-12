Texas man charged in 1994 slaying

Eds: APNewsNow.

SEARCY, Ark. (AP) — A Texas man has been charged in the death of an Arkansas man who has been missing since 1994.

Searcy police detectives arrested 41-year-old Brandon Wheeler Wednesday with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service's Mountain State Fugitive Task Force.

Wheeler has been charged with capital murder and abuse of corpse in the death Jarrod Green. He is being held in a Jefferson County, Ohio jail, and is expected to be extradited to Arkansas.

A police affidavit says David Green reported his son's disappearance on Oct. 5, 1994. He told authorities his son went to meet Wheeler about a drug debt.

A Searcy spokesman declined to confirm if authorities have found Green's remains.