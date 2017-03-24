Thompson is leading votegetter for FNF Texas Coverboy contest

Chris Thompson is expected to once again be the starting quarterback for Sweetwater High School’s football team when he begins his senior year in August.

However, as of press time today Thompson — who helped Sweetwater’s 2016 team become the first in 31 years to reach the state finals — is the leader in a different kind of football competition.

Persons may vote by going to the FNF website at www.fnfmagazine.com/coverboy.

