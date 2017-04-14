Thompson will be coverboy for 2017 FNF Texas magazine
By:
Ron Howell
Friday, April 14, 2017
SWEETWATER, TX
By helping Sweetwater win five playoff games and reach the Class 4A state championship game at Arlington in December, Chris Thompson became well-known to many high school football observers outside of West Texas. The 165-pound junior quarterback has also been a major part of the Mustangs’ stellar 25-3 mark the past two seasons.
Thompson’s profile will be even higher after Friday Night Football (FNF) Texas magazine arrives in just a few months prior to the start of his senior season.
See more in our print or online edition.
Category: