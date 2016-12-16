Three arrested on multiple felony drug offenses

SWEETWATER — A Tuesday law enforcement drug raid on a Sweetwater house and its occupants resulted in the arrests of two sisters and a Sweetwater man who was on parole from the Texas Department of Pardons and Paroles.

Chief Deputy David McDonald of the Nolan County Sheriff’s Office said the successful raid has made an impact on the drug problem in Sweetwater, Nolan County and the surrounding area.

“Whenever we can get someone off the street, it slows the (drug) trafficking down,” McDonald said.

Nolan County Sheriff David Warren agreed.

“This was a prolific dealing operation here in Nolan County,” Warren said.

During the noon hour (12:15 p.m.), 13 law enforcement officers converged on the house at 1006 Oak St.

They conducted arrests of the three suspects and found significant amounts of methamphetamine, crack cocaine and heroin along with a small quantity of marijuana, several guns, thousands of dollars in cash and other drug packaging and drug sale related items.

The criminal investigation was initially conducted by NCSO Deputy Gary Clark with assistance from Sgt. James Villanueva of the sheriff’s office.

Other entities who assisted with execution of the search warrant raid were criminal investigators with the 32nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Nolan County Constable’s Office and Texas State Technical College Police Department.

Those arrested and their charges were:

— Lewis Junior Perry, 46, of the residence who is charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) — Penalty Group 1, a first-degree felony with bond set at $60,000.

He is also charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance (heroin) — Penalty Group 1, a first-degree felony with bond set at $60,000 and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine) — Penalty Group 1, 3rd degree felony with bond set at $20,000.

Perry also had a Howard County warrant for his arrest for violation of a prior manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance — Penalty Group 1, a first-degree felony conviction with bond set at $50,000.

He is also charged with possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor with bond set at $1,500.

And lastly, Perry is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony with bond set at $20,000.

Texas Department of Pardons and Paroles also issued a parole violation warrant with no bond in connection to Perry’s arrest.

— Jessy Jane Dauel, 18, of Sweetwater who is charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) — Penalty Group 1, a first-degree felony with bond set at $60,000. She is also charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance (heroin) — Penalty Group 1, a first-degree felony with bond set at $60,000 and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine) — Penalty Group 1, 3rd degree felony with bond set at $20,000.

Dauel is also charged with possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor with bond set at $1,500.

— Josey Jean Dauel, 21, of Sweetwater who is charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) — Penalty Group 1, a first-degree felony with bond set at $60,000. She is also charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance (heroin) — Penalty Group 1, a first-degree felony with bond set at $60,000 and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine) — Penalty Group 1, 3rd degree felony with bond set at $20,000.

Dauel is also charged with possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor with bond set at $1,500.