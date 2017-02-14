Three local schools are CKH nominees

Sweetwater High School, East Ridge Elementary and Southeast Elementary have been recognized as Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools® nominees.

Both campuses have been nominated by the Flippen Group to receive a Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools® award for the 2016-2017 school year.

Three years ago, East Ridge began an initiative to transform its campus into an emotionally safe and relationally connected place for students, staff, and parents to come alive with a love for learning.

After researching programs used by some of the nation’s most successful schools, SISD leaders chose to join hands with the Flippen Group to bring Capturing Kids’ Hearts to its campus. Teachers and staff have learned processes to connect students with their peers and adults on campus, and to create classrooms where students are excited to enter and learn every day.

Over the next several months, a Flippen Group site team will visit the three local campuses to observe and experience for themselves the remarkable impact taking place.

More information will be provided in the near future.