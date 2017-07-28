Three Sweetwater men arrested after search reveals counterfeit cash stash

Three men who had been passing around counterfeit cash in the Sweetwater area were arrested when the cash was found in their vehicle during a suspicious vehicle check in Taylor County.

Benny Caballero, 44, Christopher Guajardo, 32, and Marcus Caballero, 43, were all taken into custody. Members of the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office discovered the men while they were sitting in a car parked at a bank in Trent Wednesday morning. The driver was found to have been wanted on warrants.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office states the car was impounded.

“The driver of the car had a Taylor County misdemeanor warrant and was placed under arrest,” a sheriff’s office news release said. “None of the other occupants had a valid driver’s license, and so the car was impounded.

When the car was inventoried at the impound lot, investigators found counterfeit U.S. currency inside the vehicle.

See more in print or online edition.