Shown is a photo that was recently submitted to the Sweetwater Reporter by a local resident seeking information. The picture also included a paper that possibly lists the names of those photographed. Anyone with information on the rightful owner of the photo, those shown in the photo, or leads to additional information may call the Editorial Department at 236-6677. Any and all information is appreciated. Send us your #ThrowbackThursday photo to see it printed in our Thursday edition. E-mail photos to reporter1@sweetwaterreporter.com or message us on Facebook.