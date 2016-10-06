ThrowbackThursday

The Pioneer Museum in Sweetwater is searching for any information on these photos. Anyone with information on who the people in the photo are or leads to other information or to people who may have more information may call Melonnie Hicks or Betty Turner at the museum at 325-235-8547. Any and all information is appreciated.

