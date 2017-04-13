Thursday Weather Forecast

Today, there will be showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. There is a chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. There will be south southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.