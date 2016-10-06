Thursday's local weather

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 88. Winds will come from the south around 1 5mph, with gusts as high as 25 min. After 1 p.m., we'll have a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible, except higher amounts in thunderstorms.

For tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 59. Winds will be from the south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph. After 1 a.m., we'll have a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms likely, with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

