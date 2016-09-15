Thursday's weather forecast

Today's forecast calls for a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly sunny, with a high temperature near 88. Winds will blow from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight's forecast calls for a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low temperature around 69. Winds will blow from the southeast around 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.