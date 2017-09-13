Tina Melendez nominated SHS Teacher of the Week

Tina Melendez is the SHS TOW (Teacher of the Week)! She will be invited to have a reserved parking spot at the Mustang Bowl on Friday night. She will also be able to enjoy the Press Box VIP Room. Mrs. Melendez is the Spanish Department Chairman, a CKH Process Champion, the New Teacher Mentor Program Coordinator, Principal Intern, a Volunteer Photographer for the District and a self-starter. Congrats Tina Melendez! To read more, please refer to our print or online edition.