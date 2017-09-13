Tina Melendez nominated SHS Teacher of the Week

Staff Writer
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
SWEETWATER, TX

Tina Melendez is the SHS TOW (Teacher of the Week)! She will be invited to have a reserved parking spot at the Mustang Bowl on Friday night. She will also be able to enjoy the Press Box VIP Room. Mrs. Melendez is the Spanish Department Chairman, a CKH Process Champion, the New Teacher Mentor Program Coordinator, Principal Intern, a Volunteer Photographer for the District and a self-starter. Congrats Tina Melendez! To read more, please refer to our print or online edition.

Category: