Tire Clean-up in Nolan County

During the weeks of May 15th through June 9th, 2017 there will be what has been designated as “Sweetwater Tire Amnesty Days”. During this period only, residents of Nolan County may dispose of their accumulated used auto tires at no expense at the City of Sweetwater Citizens Drop-Off Center, 807 West Broadway.

County residents will realize a substantial savings by utilizing this program to discard of used tires, therefore the City of Sweetwater wants to encourage Nolan County residents to participate in this program.

The free tire disposal is a joint effort between the West Central Texas Council of Governments (WCTCOG), the City of Sweetwater, and Liberty Tire Disposal. The program is aimed at reducing the number of waste tires in the local area that often litter the landscape, road sides and pose a health hazard. It is also a blight on the natural scenery and effects the environment in a negative manner.

