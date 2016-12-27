Tis the season of miracles and Santa Claus

Couple meet in a most improbable way

SWEET WATER — Ted and Peggy Kimbrell met under the most miraculous of situations.

And maybe to pay homage to the occasion, they honor one of the most miraculous of them all — Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, spreading joy and good cheer to many in West Texas every holiday season.

“It was a wonderful blessing,” Peggy Kimbrell said, recollecting how she and Ted met about 12 years earlier at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene.

Both had loved ones in the intensive care unit.

On one particular night, a public address page was made for “Peggy Oliver.”

Ted Kimbrell was at the center to visit his wife who was ill at the time. He was curious because his late mother-in-law was named Peggy Oliver.

Peggy Oliver who would later become Peggy Kimbrell was at the ICU to visit her sick husband, Carl Oliver.

She and Ted met. Although the loved ones they were at ICU to comfort would soon die within the year, Ted and Peggy came together thereafter and found out they had much in common.

They had resided through the years only a few blocks from each other in central Sweetwater, but had never met.

Both were retired after distinguished careers. Ted worked for Union Pacific. Peggy worked at Texas National Bank.

After they tied the knot 2005, they stumbled upon becoming Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus by accident.

They had always decorated their home in the 900 block of Silas Street lavishly every holiday season, but it soon dawned on them they should go the extra distance and portray Mr. and Mrs. Kris Kringle.

“We had talked about this for a few years,” Peggy Kimbrell said.

So they donned the Santa outfits and began adding an extra cheer for many throughout Sweetwater.

They are invited to many civic organizations and gatherings every holiday season.

They appeared in their first Sweetwater Christmas parade earlier this month.

And they sit on their front porch at nights leading up to Christmas Day, greeting the many children and families who come to visit.

On Friday night, they offered cookies and punch to visitors. They will attend a candlelight service at Trinity Baptist Church on Saturday, Christmas Eve. And they will continue greeting people as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus throughout the holiday season.

“We do it, because we enjoy it,” Peggy Kimbrell said.