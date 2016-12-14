Town rears itself over Sweetwater High Mustangs championship season

SWEETWATER — Assistant Superintendent Kathy Smartt of the Sweetwater Independent School District captured with two words the exciting buildup and anticipation of Friday’s Class 4-A Division II High School Championship Game between Sweetwater High Mustangs and West Orange Stark Mustangs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

“It’s awesome,” Smartt said this morning before meetings and classes began.

Earning a spot in a Texas high school championship football game is an experience many but only a small percentage of Texas teenagers get to experience.

And Sweetwater High Mustangs have done just that, capturing attention statewide and literally lifting a collective town spirit that will be talked about for years to come. (See story remainder in Wednesday Dec. 14 edition or E-edition of The Sweetwater Reporter)